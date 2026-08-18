’70s Rock Legend to Stop Touring at End of the Year

A legendary rock star is taking his final bow after five decades, pointing out that he wants to “go out with a bang” before putting his microphone away forever.

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Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer and original Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm recently revealed he’d hang it up at the end of 2026.

While the rock legend hasn’t been part of Foreigner, a band he co-founded in the ‘70s, since 2003, he’s enjoyed success touring with his current outfit, the Lou Gramm Allstars. However, the 76-year-old “Juke Box Hero” singer has decided it’s time to take a step back from touring.

“I feel like I’ve done this long enough, and while I really enjoyed a lot about this life, I think the second most important thing to putting your heart and your mind and your body into it and getting into a great band is knowing when to walk away,” Gramm explained on TalkShopLive’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Channel via rock outlet Blabbermouth.

Rock Legend Lou Gramm Sheds Light on Why He’s Stepping Away From Touring

“I understand what a lot of people feel, but I think I’ve got an idea of what I’m gonna be doing,” Gramm added. The “I Want to Know What Love Is” singer also shed some light on his decision.

“I feel bad for the [aging rock stars] that go too long — either the singers can’t sing anymore or the guitar players get their fingers caught in the strings or whatever — but I’m very fortunate that at my age I can still sing and hit the notes and everything,” he explained. “I don’t wanna get to the point where I’m faking it or lowering the key two steps to do the song.”

Gramm noted some recent milestones while pointing out why this felt like a good stopping place.

“I think this is, for me, a high point, this tour,” he continued. “And finally, getting into the Rock [And Roll] Hall of Fame [with Foreigner in 2024] and all the good things, I wanna go out with a bang, and I think that this summer tour is it.”

Lou Gramm of Foreigner performs onstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on October 19, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Knowing that this current tour will be his last, Gramm is savoring every moment.

“I have been taking it all in,” he admitted. “I enjoy the screams and the applause and everything. I’m listening a little closer to that these days.”

The Lou Gramm Allstars have over a dozen shows left on their current tour. If Gramm does indeed hang it up, his final live performance will be on Dec. 19 in Des Plaines, Illinois.

