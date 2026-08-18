Singer-Songwriter Dies After Hospitalization for ‘Lung Issues’

Singer-songwriter Scott Sechman has passed away after being hospitalized for “lung issues.” He was 72 years old.

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According to friends and fans, Sechman died on August 11 amid his battle with lung cancer. Donna Gable Hatch, a correspondent at Galveston Monthly Magazine, released a statement confirming the news.

“Scott’s friends know that several years ago he was diagnosed with lung and brain cancer, along with other serious health problems,” she shared. “For the better part of four years, he and his beloved Belinda made more trips than I could begin to count from the Outer Banks to Norfolk for treatments, appointments, tests, and consultations.”

Hatch also noted that the couple had lived through the “peculiar tyranny of serious illness.”

“After everything cancer had thrown at him, it wasn’t cancer that finally took Scott,” the journalist pointed out. “In the end, his body could no longer do the most elemental thing we ask of it — breathe. There is something almost unbearably poignant about that to me. A man whose life had been built around breath — breath to sing, breath behind a harmonica, breath carrying words, arguments, laughter, and music — finally reached a point where his body simply could not do it anymore.”

Days before Sechman passed away, the musician’s children an update about his health. They revealed that due to the lung issues, he had to be intubated.

“Although he is on a ventilator, he is stable and has moments of lucidity. As you all know, dad is a fighter and and we are hoping is strong enough to be weened off the ventilator.”

They also wrote, “In the meantime, if any of his friends or loved ones are near the North Carolina area and would like to visit, he is at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City. We will continue to provide updates as things change with our father. Thank you all for your love and support.”

Sechman revealed that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in June 2023. Following the news, his fans launched the Scott Sechman Cancer Relief Fund on GoFundMe. Fundraiser secured nearly $21,000 in donations.