standup-comedian-welcomes-baby

Comedian and actress Esther Povitsky just welcomed her second baby, and it seems he’s already fielding sponsorship offers…

The Dollface star took to Instagram last week to share the big baby news with fans, posting an adorable snapshot of the new little one.

The 37-year-old gave birth to a son, Bernard King, on Feb. 23. He is her second child with husband, comedian Dave King. Their daughter, Ace, was born in March 2024.

“I lost 7 lbs 5 oz and cured my gender disappointment all in one night,” the comedian joked alongside the date and name of her new baby.

Povitsky’s “gender disappointment” quip references one of her stand-up bits where she joked that “there’s a penis growing inside of me.” She also lamented in another set that boys’ names just aren’t that great. Clearly, meeting her new baby boy has changed her tune.

Meanwhile, fans of the comedian were quick to jump to the comments section to congratulate her on her newborn.

“So cute!!!” one fan exclaimed. “Oh my goodness, congratulations & welcome to the world lil Bernard,” a second fan added. “He’s perfect!!! He already looks just like you,” another onlooker offered.

Comedian Esther Povitsky performs on ‘The Tonight Show’ while pregnant with her first baby in 2024. (Photo by Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

A few high-profile buddies (and a possible corporate sponsor) also chimed in.

“Esther!!! You did it again!!” pal and fellow comedienne Nikki Glasser gushed. “’I’m a fan” The Office alum BJ Novak wrote.

However, the royalty also entered the chat.

“Those initials look familiar…welcome to the royal family, Bernard King 👑,” fast food behemoth Burger King wrote.

Povitsky had the perfect response, writing, “he’s a whopper jr.”