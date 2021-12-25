Squid Games’ Star Addresses Fan Concern About Weight Loss

Squid Game star HoYeon Jung is addressing fans’ concerns about her significant weight loss, saying that the show’s rigorous promotional tour had a hand in slimming her down. Squid Game was an instant hit once it was released on Netflix, and the stars became household names overnight. The show was hugely successful, streaming in 142 million member households in the first four weeks of its release.

Jung: ‘I Lost Way Too Much Weight’

“There was no time to eat,” the actress said in a recent interview about the fast-paced schedule. “I lost way too much weight. All the clothes that used to fit me when I first came [to America] are too loose now.”

These comments come after fans expressed their worry for Jung’s health in Instagram comments. “I don’t want to come off negative at all, just want to say that seeing you in the black dress makes me a bit worried,” one person wrote. “I know how it is for models to obtain a certain weight standard, but please make sure you are eating well.”

Another commented, “You are getting skinnier and skinnier. Hope you are happy and keeping well with your general health.” Some replied to those who commented on Jung’s weight loss, telling them to keep their opinions to themselves.

“[Commenting on someone’s body is] rude, ignorant, and uncomfortable,” one person wrote. “Whether you’re worried or not, learn to stop commenting on people’s body. It’s not your body or your business. She’s an adult. She has it under control.” Another said, “Stop commenting on people’s weight. Especially people you know nothing about. Just stop.”

Even though many were concerned about Jung’s noticeable weight loss, others praised the actress. “Literally the prettiest human I’ve ever seen,” one fan gushed. Others simply left strings of fire and heart-eye emojis under the post.

‘I Was Kind Of Losing Myself’

Jung first addressed her weight loss in a December interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I couldn’t follow the speed of the growth of the Squid Game success because since COVID, I think everything is faster and even online, it happens just so quick. It was hard to follow,” she said.

“I lost 6 pounds in a week when it became successful,” Jung continued. “I couldn’t eat — it wasn’t stress, I just didn’t know this feeling. ‘What’s going on out there, who am I?’ I was kind of losing myself.”