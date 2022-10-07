This Surprising Pants Trend Is Having A Moment And It Can Make You Look Taller

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Now that it’s officially fall and the weather is starting to get cooler, long pants are back in the wardrobe rotation in full force—and the timing couldn’t be more perfect. As fashion continues to reference elements of the past, some of the latest pants trends have been anything but boring.

Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Margot Robbie to Tracee Ellis Ross are currently rocking a surprising trend. It’s the split hem, and besides being a fun twist on the flare, it can also make you look taller.

Split hem pants usually feature a long, straight leg with a slit either on the front or side, depending on the location of the seam. Similar to cropped pants for petite women, a split hem visually elongates the leg and gives everyone a peek at your shoes.

The trend covers everything from activewear to workwear. Split hems can be found on weekend-ready casual jeans and leggings, office-appropriate suiting, or dressier versions you can pair with heels for a night out.

This versatile pair of front-split leggings from Old Navy comes in black and sizes XS to 4X—plus regular, tall, and petite lengths. This affordable pair features an elasticized high-rise waistband that sits at the belly button, vertical center seams at the front, and an eight-inch slit at the center hem. These soft-washed cotton jersey leggings are comfortable and stretchy with an easy pull-on style.

Available in both regular and petite sizes, the black faux leather split hem pants from Halogen are perfect for a night out when you want to feel relaxed but look chic. Made from polyester, these super cute pants feature a 13-inch leg opening, and they hit just above the ankle.

The Columnist High-Waisted Front-Vent Straight Pants from Express come in black or butterscotch and sizes XXS to XL. Featuring a pull-on waistband and comfortable rayon/nylon/spandex fabric, these pants have a sexy silhouette with a front vented hem. They can be easily styled with anything from an oversized sweatshirt to a t-shirt with a cropped blazer or a fuzzy sweater (it is finally sweater weather!).

The split hem pants from NYDJ[affiliate-link] are a high-rise style that comes in a charcoal diamond pattern, feature pull-on closure, and are made from rayon, nylon, and spandex. These pants have a skinny fit with a more subtle split hem compared to the other pants on the list.

These [affiliate-link id="2680153"]ultra-high-rise jeans from Calvin Klein feature a split hem on the side, and a zipper enclosure. Available in two washes, Colorado and Mediterranean, they come in sizes 24 to 32 and hit just above the ankle. They’re perfect for showing off your new fall boots.

