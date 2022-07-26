Need Some Eye Candy? 15 Spa-Worthy Bathrooms To Inspire Your Next Reno

No matter what your plans are, whether it’s redesigning your bath, planning a complete overhaul, or simply daydreaming while scrolling through Instaworthy spaces, a bathroom renovation can make a big difference to the overall feel of your home.

In fact, updating the bathroom is one of the best investments you can make when it comes to home improvement projects. It’s no surprise that for many of us it can be a place of retreat, evoking a calming, spa-like feeling, making the space all the more relaxing.

Dreaming of a luxurious bath with amenities equal to those at your neighborhood retreat? We take you through some stunning ideas to make your bathroom into a serene oasis you’ll never want to leave.

Modern Meets Classic

When getting light into your bathroom is a must for that fresh-from-the-spa feeling, this is a great starting point. The large mirror and light wood accents make this bathroom shine.

Go Big! Go Bold!

Wallpaper instantly enhances the energy in any space and gives it an unexpected sense of style and wow factor.

RELATED: These Amazing Small Business Home Decor Finds Are All Shoppable On Amazon

Soothing Soaking Tub

Just because your space is tight doesn’t mean your bathroom can’t achieve spa-level perfection. This soaking tub and standing shower combo is a great option and a few bits of greenery really help sell the ambiance.

Moody Black

While the all-white bath is the standard for creating a tranquil, spa-like environment, sexy, dark, sleek black bathrooms are starting to take center stage.

RELATED: ‘Property Brothers’ Top 3 Tips To Easily Transform Your Kitchen For Cheap

Golden Art Deco

Art deco-inspired decor can truly make any spa-like bathroom feel more extravagant and luxurious.

Fireside Bath And Shower

This winter, stay toasty and cozy in your elegant master bathroom suite, complete with an elaborate fireplace.

Botanical Oasis

Relax, soak, and unwind in a botanical oasis. Soft, soothing greenery abounds in this bathroom alongside swoon-worthy patterns and textures.

Serene Green

Spa-like and serene, this light shade of calming sage green will work to give any bathroom an air of growth and renewal.

Marble Meets Tile

In addition to being bright and airy, the floor-to-ceiling tiles, as well as the stunning marble flooring create the illusion of more space and provide a clean, cohesive feel.

Calming Blue

An enchanting tranquil shade, reminiscent of a pale robin’s egg blue, fits perfectly for a tranquil at-home spa.

RELATED: Scandinavian Hygge Meets Japenese Minimalism With Japandi Style, Here’s How To Update Your Home

Double Shower

This huge tile-and-glass shower will leave you feeling pampered, as will the adjacent bathtub equipped with jets, perfect for soaking after a long day.

Vintage Accents

An enchanting combination of old meets new, this vintage bathroom also feels like a spa-like retreat. Custom accents have been added to the bathroom decor, giving it a fully unique and homey feel.

Let There Be Light

When possible and privacy permits, large windows, such as skylights or windows next to the tub, are great additions to any bathroom, providing beautiful views and natural light.

RELATED: 5 Ways To Boost Your Home’s Value, And 3 Things You Should Avoid

Oak Finish

Natural oak creates an oasis that feels comfortable, cozy, and modern at the same time.

Enchanting Bathroom Lighting

Lighting in the bathroom can completely transform the look and feel of the room. Lighting can also reflect any trend you love!

More From Suggest