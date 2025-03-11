southwest-airlines-to-end-major-flight-perk-for-customers

Southwest Airlines is officially doing away with its well-known free luggage perk for travelers.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mar. 11, Bob Jordan, Southwest’s President, CEO, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, revealed more details about the company’s decision.

“We have tremendous opportunity to meet current and future Customer needs, attract new Customer segments we don’t compete for today, and return to the levels of profitability that both we and our Shareholders expect,” Jordan explained. “We will do all this while remaining focused on what’s made us strong—our People and the authentic, friendly, and award-winning Customer Service only they can provide.”

However, Southwest will continue offering two free checked bags to Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred Members and Customers traveling on Business Select fares. It will also offer one free checked bag to A-List Members and other select Customers. The company will also credit one checked bag for Rapid Rewards Credit Card members.

Customers who do not qualify for the free bag options will have a fee for their first and second checked bags, with weight and size limitations applying.

Charges will apply to flight bookings on or after May 28, 2025.

Southwest to Add More Perks to Rapid Rewards Points Customers

Along with the luggage fee changes, Southwest has adjusted the number of Rapid Reward points customers may earn on qualifying flights.

Customers can now earn more points on Business Select fares while earning less on Wanna Get Away and Wanna Get Away Plus fares.

The loyalty programs will also introduce variable redemption rates across higher-demand and lower-demand flights.

“These strategic moves, aimed to deepen and reward loyalty between Southwest and its most engaged Customers, create new opportunities to reach consumers who value fare above everything else,” the company notes. “To align with these changes, Southwest will introduce a new, Basic fare on our lowest priced tickets purchased on or after May 28, 2025, in advance of offering assigned seating and extra legroom options.”

Southwest is now collaborating with Expedia to reach new customers. Flights and fare products are now available on the Expedia platform. The company also has a partnership with Icelandair to offer the carrier’s first-ever redeye flights.