‘Southern Charm’ Reality TV Star Involved in ‘Car Accident’

A Southern Charm star took a detour in Las Vegas during BravoCon 2025—straight into a car accident.

Madison LeCroy told fans about the fender bender on her Instagram Stories on Saturday night. Though the reality TV personality provided no incident details, she reassured fans that she and her entourage were “all okay.”

“Hey y’all… I want to let you know I won’t be making it to WWHL tonight,” the mom of two wrote. “My team and I were in a car accident on the way back to the hotel. Thankfully, we’re all okay, but it was frightening, and we’re still trying to catch our breath from it. I’m just grateful everyone walked away.”

“I felt so much love today and sad I won’t make it tonight,” the 35-year-old added.

‘Southern Charm’ star Madison LeCroy revealed she was in a car accident Saturday. (Photo by: Michelle Watt/Bravo via Getty Images)

Heavy rains hit Las Vegas on November 15, causing flooding near BravoCon venues.

It was unclear if she would miss her BravoCon panels on November 16, “Unexpected Duos” and “It’s All About to Go South.” According to Bravo, she had appeared at the November 15 “Parents’ Night Out” panel, where she discussed her new role as a mother of two.

The ‘Southern Charm’ Star Recently Welcomed a Baby with Her Latest Husband

LeCroy, who became a main cast member in season 7, welcomed her second child in June, a daughter named Teddi. This is her first child with her current husband, Brett Randle. She also has a 12-year-old son, Hudson, with her ex-husband, Josh Hughes.

LeCroy confessed she never thought she’d have a daughter, but it turns out raising one is both “fun” and surprisingly fulfilling.

“I am obsessed. I honestly thought I was going to be a boy-mom, through and through, but having a girl is so fun,” she gushed recently.

However, it turns out that having a little girl comes with a big price tag for the Southern Charm star.

“I am going to be so poor. But, yes, I adore her,” LeCroy joked.