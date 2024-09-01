South Carolina Basketball Star Ashlyn Watkins Arrested, Charged With Assault & Kidnapping

University of South Carolina star forward Ashlyn Watkins was arrested and charged with assault and battery as well as kidnapping over the weekend.

Watkins was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 31, a warrant obtained by WLTX revealed. The warrant, filed by the University of South Carolina Police Department, stated that she assaulted the victim by “forcefully grabbing her face, pulling her arms, and pushing.”

The warrant also revealed that Watkins picked up the victim against her will and carried her. She then “grabbed the victim’s head and forced her to walk down the hall, thus controlling her movement while preventing her from leaving.”

The unidentified victim was able to get free and pull a nearby fire alarm. First responders quickly arrived on the scene and treated the victim for injuries.

Hours after Ashyn Watkins was arrested, prosecutors stated in a bond hearing that both she and the victim, who is said to be a minor, knew each other. Watkins’ attorney, Todd Rutherford also stated that he and his client are asking for the public’s patience when it comes to the situation.

“We believe once everybody has a full grasp of what happened, this will end up being a misunderstanding,” Rutherford stated. “What we know for certain is that Ashlyn did not assault anyone and she did not kidnap anyone.”

A University of South Carolina women’s basketball spokeswoman further stated that the university is aware that Ashlyn Watkins was arrested. It is currently gathering information about the incident.

Ashlyn Watkins Ordered to Stay 1,000 Feet From Victim

Online judicial records for Richland County confirmed that Ashlyn Watkins was granted a $30,000 personal recognizance bond. She was ordered to have no direct or indirect contact with the victim.

Watkins was also ordered to stay 1,000 feet from the victim’s home, work, school, and place of worship.

Despite the arrest, Ashlyn Watkins would be permitted to travel out of state for basketball games and practices. She is scheduled to appear in court for the incident on Oct. 25.

After her arrest made headlines, critics quickly called out Ashlyn Watkins.

“Ashlyn Watkins isn’t a toddler shoving someone on the playground,” one critic stated on X (formerly Twitter). “She made a conscious decision to assault a girl. Intentionally and violently hurt her. Abuse isn’t a mistake that everyone does growing up. Stop talking about this like she got a speed ticket.”

Another critic called out South Caroline University fans. “South Carolina fans are really letting Ashlyn Watkins get away with what she did and even defending her. If it were a man, y’all wouldn’t be defending him. it’s like y’all pick and choose.”