Sophie Turner Reportedly Spotted on Dating App, Signaling Possible Breakup

Sophie Turner has reportedly been spotted on a dating app, which suggests another breakup with Peregrine Pearson.

Videos by Suggest

According to The Sun, the Game of Thrones actress was spotted on Raya. They reported the news on August 29, and nothing new has been said on her dating profile or relationship since.

Her Raya profile comes with nine photos, marking the profile unmistakably as hers. Apparently, her profile lists her interests as “music, pasta, movies, family, sun, friends.” Whether this account is genuinely hers, however, is yet to be officially confirmed.

The 29-year-old mother of two started dating the aristocrat a month after her divorce with Joe Jonas was finalized. They split in September 2023.

Her relationship with Pearson wasn’t perfect, however, as they had only recently got back together.

The couple had reportedly split up earlier this year, but were spotted attending Glastonbury together in June after a couple months apart.

Comments from witnesses described the pair as being very much in love. They noted how sweet Pearson was being and how inseparable they were. However, it seems whatever caused them to break things off in the first place weren’t fully resolved.

Sophie Turner Looking For Someone Else

With her presence on the dating site, it’s likely that Sophie is looking for someone else. I can only imagine she’s receiving too many matches to keep count.

I can’t help but think, however, that it’s possible her profile was made during their initial split, and was only caught and noticed recently. They may be taking things slow, so she hasn’t gone through the effort of deleting her profile yet.

No one knows for sure.

It’s not likely that either party will address their relationship, so for now we can only speculate.

As it has recently been confirmed that she will be playing Lara Croft in the upcoming Prime Video Tomb Raider live-action show, she’ll be having her hands full soon. I wonder if she’ll find someone else on set to cozy up to, or if she’ll rely on her app to find someone unconnected to her professional life.