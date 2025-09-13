Sophie Turner Officially Cast in Major Role Previously Played by Angelina Jolie

Sophie Turner has been cast in a big role that was previously played by superstar Angelina Jolie.

Good news, Tomb Raider fans, as we’ve finally got some big news. The Prime Video live action TV series that was rumored to be cancelled or abandoned is in fact in full swing, and we have some casting and production news.

It was officially revealed that the Sansa Stark actress will be filling the boots of both Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander as she takes on the role of Lara Croft, the protagonist of the franchise.

With her sharp jawline and auburn, she may be the most faithful Lara Croft we’ve had when you look at the original character.

We don’t only know who will be playing Lara Croft, however. We also know that Phoebe Waller-Bridge is serving as the creator, writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. The British star is known for her acting (“Fleabag”) and her writing (“Killing Eve,” “No Time To Die”).

Jonathan Van Tulleken is the director and executive producer, with Chad Hodge joining his side as the co-showrunner and executive producer.

We Can Finally Look Forward To The “Tomb Raider” Show

With no news for far too long about the so-far unnamed Tomb Raider project, fans were beginning to lose hope. Especially with the amount of layoffs, cancellations, and abandonments that frequent our news feeds.

But with this report, fans can finally get excited.

Unfortunately, we don’t know anything else about the show. Not even the name of the project.

Considering we’ve already the following combinations of the two most important names of the franchise: Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) and Tomb Raider (2018), I wonder if they’ll simply go with “Lara Croft” to complete the trifecta.

Promotional materials do suggest that they may simply go with “Tomb Raider,” which, in my opinion, is a little boring.

Either way, we’ll have to wait for more news. It’s unknown when we can expect to see the show.

Many fans of the people involved and of the franchise expressed their anticipation in the comments of the announcement. So, no pressure, everyone.