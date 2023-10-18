Sophia Bush Dating USWNT Star Ashlyn Harris Amid Divorce Filings

Actress Sophia Bush has found new love in her life amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Grant Hughes. Multiple sources have reported that she is now in a relationship with former US Women’s National Team (USWNT) soccer player Ashlyn Harris, who is currently navigating her own legal separation from her estranged wife, Ali Krieger.

Sophia Bush’s budding romance with Ashlyn Harris comes just two months after news broke that she had filed for divorce from her now-estranged husband, Grant Hughes. Their divorce put an end to their 13-month marriage, leaving fans and the media intrigued about the reasons behind the split.

In response to Sophia Bush’s divorce filing, Grant Hughes noted that their separation date was June 27, with irreconcilable differences cited as the reason for their breakup. According to documents obtained by E! News, the entrepreneur requested that the court not grant spousal support to either party and that they each cover their own attorney’s fees. These legal proceedings are currently ongoing.

Ashlyn Harris, who previously shared a marriage with fellow soccer star Ali Krieger, filed for her own divorce in September. The separation marked the end of their marriage, nearly four years after a star-studded ceremony celebrated their union in Miami. The former couple shares two children, a two-year-old daughter named Sloane and a 14-month-old son named Ocean.

A Budding Romance

In recent months, both Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris have frequently crossed paths. Their connection goes beyond just a romantic relationship, as they have appeared together on various public occasions. Notably, they shared a panel with beverage executive Sophie Ann Kelly at the Cannes Lions advertising festival in June. On that occasion, Sophia Bush took to Instagram to express her affection, writing, “Love you @ashlynharris24 and @sophieannkelly,” alongside a photo of the panel lineup.

Their professional and personal interaction continued as they attended a Peacock watch party for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in July. The duo also made an appearance at the Kallmeyer New York Fashion Week show in September, where their camaraderie was evident.

Most recently, photos shared on Instagram by Canadian soccer player Selenia Iacchelli showcased Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris at ease in each other’s company. The images, posted on October 10, depict the actress and athlete, both adorned with bright smiles, as they celebrated with other guests, including Angel City FC’s Merritt Mathias and Kari Fleischauer.

Keeping Things Private

While the news of their blossoming romance has made headlines, Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris have chosen to enjoy their connection away from the public eye. Their respective divorces from their estranged spouses have added an extra layer of complexity to their lives, but they appear to be moving forward, supported by the companionship they have found in each other.

As Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris embrace this new chapter in their lives, their relationship is a testament to their resilience, strength, and the capacity to find love amidst life’s challenges. Their journey highlights the importance of finding joy and connection when navigating the complexities of divorce and separation, offering inspiration and hope to others going through similar experiences.