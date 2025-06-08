sonic-reveals-special-new-drinks-for-summer-2025

Sonic Drive-In is serving up a plot twist by partnering with authors and debuting new drinks to keep beverage lovers cool and intrigued…

Bestselling authors Ashley Poston, Abby Jimenez, and Christina Lauren are partnering with Sonic for a campaign celebrating summer reads. Sonic is launching a new line of Sweet Topped Lemonades, designed to keep customers refreshed while supporting children’s literacy.

The new drinks are available in three flavors: Classic Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Blueberry Lavender Lemonade. Each one is made with Sonic’s signature lemonade and topped with sweet, cold foam.

These new drinks became available nationwide on June 2.

Image via Sonic

The campaign also helps support education by providing 100,000 books to underserved children through the Limeades for Learning initiative. Proceeds from all drink sales go toward funding this effort.

Bestselling Authors Breakdown Their Signature Summer Sonic Drinks

Bestselling author Ash Poston, known for romance novels like The Seven Year Slip and The Dead Romantics, will release her latest book, Sounds Like Love, on June 17.

“Summer has always been synonymous with books in my head, required reading, midnight releases, and audiobooks on long road trips,” Poston explained in a press release.

“To me, there is nothing more quintessentially summer than a sweet-topped classic lemonade and a steamy read,” she added. “Now excuse me while I go kick back in my hammock and sink into a romance to quench my thirst for refreshing meet-cutes and sugar-sweet happily ever afters.”

Author Abby Jimenez, known for books like Just for the Summer and Yours Truly, dropped her latest novel, Say You’ll Remember Me, in April.

“I write stories that make you laugh, cry, and maybe believe in love again,” she said in the press release.

“Sweet-topped lemonades may make you feel that way, too. Blueberry lavender is sweet, a bit unexpected, and completely swoon-worthy. Whether you’re reading on the beach or just need a little moment of joy in your day, this flavor is the perfect escape,” Jimenez added.

Image via Sonic

Christina Lauren, the combined pen name of authors Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings, wrote bestselling novels like The Paradise Problem, Love and Other Words, and the Beautiful series. They also weighed in on the concept behind their signature drink.

“As lifelong book lovers, we’ll always jump at the opportunity to foster a love of reading,” Hobbs and Billings also detailed in the release.

“Some of our best memories are from hot summer days spent getting lost in a book,” the writing duo continued. “What better way to spend the summer this year than reading with a sweet-topped strawberry lemonade and supporting public education all at the same time?”

Meanwhile, Sonic has also introduced new Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites and brought back the popular Watermelon and Lemonberry Slushes for a limited time this summer. These items are only available through the Sonic App.