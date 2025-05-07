Somehow A 95-Year-Old Georgia Grandma Missed Her Own Funeral

In what appears to be a terrible mix-up, a Georgia family was left in shock after they discovered that another body had replaced Lucy Mae Kimball Johnson, taking her spot in her own funeral. Now, the family has sued the mortuary, citing emotional distress and psychological trauma.

Videos by Suggest

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Marva Lynch, Johnson’s granddaughter, was put in charge of planning her funeral. The 95-year-old great-grandmother had died in July 2023. Lynch contacted Donald Trimble Mortuary and even provided a wig and some clothing for her grandmother to wear during her funeral.

However, when the day came, Lynch discovered that another body was placed in what was supposed to be Johnson’s casket. As per the outlet, the funeral director informed Lynch of what happened.

Lawsuit

According to the lawsuit filed by the family against the mortuary, and obtained by Atlanta News First, Lynch had previously checked what was supposed to be her grandmother. However, given the extreme emotional state that she was in, she failed to notice that another body had been delivered.

“Defendant dressed the wrong body in the wig and clothes provided by plaintiff for her grandmother’s burial,” the complaint read. “Defendant further breached its contract with plaintiff by not having Ms. Lucy Johnson’s body at her own funeral.”

Jonathan Johnson, Lynch’s attorney, spoke with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He said that Lucy Mae Johnson “was denied the chance” to attend her funeral.

Allegations And Damages

The complaint claims that Donald Trimble Mortuary was negligent in failing to properly handle a body, failing or properly document and identify bodies, and mishandling human remains.

The document also claims that the plaintiff, Marva Lynch, suffered “emotional distress, mental anguish, and psychological trauma.” Therefore, in addition to the $8,886.04 payment and ensuing medical expenses, Lynch is seeking further damages.

The mortuary, when prompted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said, via their attorney, that they weren’t able to comment on anything specific in connection with the lawsuit.

“We have just received the lawsuit and are looking into the allegations,” the attorney, Forrest Johnson, said. “Donald Trimble always strives to provide its customers with the highest level of care.”