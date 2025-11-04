Solo Survivor Of Deadly Plane Crash That Killed Hundreds Speaks Out About Life After

It’s been several months since a deadly plane crash killed 241 people. There was one sole survivor of the Air India crash in June. Now, five months later, Vishwashkumar Ramesh is explaining how his life has changed forever.

Ramesh was on flight Air India 171 when it crashed. His brother, Ajay, was also on board and did not survive. The incident happened on June 12. The brothers had been on their way home from a business trip when the plane crashed into the B. J. Medical College in Ahmedabad.

19 people on the ground also died in the crash. But Rameshw as the sole survivor of the flight. Speaking with ITV News’ Sanita Lal, the sole survivor says he’s in physical and mental pain almost every day.

“I lost my younger brother. My whole family broke down, completely. In the last four months, I’m not talking with my friends, my family,” he said. It’s been even hard to talk to his 4-year-old son. “I’m just alone, living in my room, sitting on my bed.”

Ramesh explained, “Because mentally, I’m completely…”

Sole Survivor

It’s a difficult road for the sole survivor. He’s also dealing with the grief of losing a brother as well and related survivor’s guilt.

Radd Seiger, a legal advisor, commented, “It isn’t difficult advice to give [to Air India]. Go and meet – not your junior people – the CEO, or the leadership team. Build an outreach programme. He’s the sole survivor. Sit with him for half an hour and listen to his suffering, and his family’s suffering and then you can deploy your resources accordingly.”

The airline also released a statement.

In a statement to ITV News, Air India said, “We are deeply conscious of our responsibility to provide Mr Ramesh with support through what must have been an unimaginable period. Care for him – and indeed all families affected by the tragedy – remains our absolute priority.

“Senior leaders from across Tata Group continue to visit families to express their deepest condolences. An offer has been made to Mr Ramesh’s representatives to arrange such a meeting, we will continue to reach out and we very much hope to receive a positive response.

“We are keenly aware this continues to be an incredibly difficult time for all affected and continue to offer the support, compassion, and care we can in the circumstances.”