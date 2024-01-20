Sofia Vergara Sued by Griselda Blanco’s Kids Over New Netflix Show

Sofia Vergara’s new show Griselda may have a delayed or canceled premiere as Netflix and the lead actress head to court.

Griselda Blanco’s family, acting as representatives of the estate, is suing Vergara and the streamer over the alleged unauthorized use of images and likenesses in the series in hopes of blocking its release.

In court documents, explained by TMZ, Griselda’s son, Michael, claims that from 2009 to 2022, he’d been giving interviews to people interested in turning the “Cocaine Godmother’s” life into a series and possibly a book since 2009. Those people told him they took the information he provided and had been shopping around Hollywood since 2016.

Michael went on to say that Netflix showed interest in the project. However, it declined to use the information obtained from his interviews. The show then began production without involving the Blancos.

Michael was able to get a sneak peek of the series. He claims the plot is heavily based on the stories and materials he provided. But the company never asked or compensated him for the use.

Griselda Blanco’s Family Claims Netflix Used Their Images and Antecdoes Without Permission

Overall, the family is suing because they believe Netflix intentionally stole their story to create the miniseries that follows Griselda’s life as a Columbian drug lord who ran cocaine through Miami, Florida. And it violated the Blanco children’s rights by using their images without permission. Griselda’s likeness is not prohibited for use because she is a public figure.

It is unclear why Sofia Vergara is named as a defendant. But publications speculate it is because she was an executive producer.

Griselda is currently expected to hit the streamer on January 25. However, the family is seeking a court injunction to prevent that from happening.

TMZ and several other publications have reached out to Netflix for comment, but the company has yet to respond.