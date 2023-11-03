Sofia Vergara Shares Incredibly Cheeky NSFW Throwback Snap From The 90s

Sofia Vergara shared her cheekiest look yet in a nearly nude snap on Instagram.

On Thursday, November 2, Sofia Vergara, 51, uploaded an NSFW post to Instagram to promote her skincare line.

According to the skincare brand’s Instagram, Toty provides “Multi-benefit suncare solutions beyond just sunscreen.” So, it makes total sense why Vergara would promote the product by sharing a throwback snap of her posing in a tiny bikini on a beach.

In the 90s photo, the Modern Family alum is seen posing on the beach in a tiny white lacy bikini bottom without a top. Vergara draped a beaded necklace down her back and tossed her hair over her shoulder. She posed in front of the crystal clear ocean while looking to the side with her arms in front of her chest.

Vergara captioned the sultry photo, “The reason why Im religious now about using Transforma at 51😫 All those years of unprotected sun in the 90’s !!! @toty ☀️#tbtmiami”

Fans of the actress swarmed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the cheeky snap.

One fan replied, “Then and now she’s still looking amazing AF! Whew 🔥”

“Gorgeous 😍🔥❤️,” a second commented.

“You’re so cheeky 😍” a third joked.

Fans Didn’t Like Howie Mandel’s Input On Vergara’s Risqué Instagram Post

Sofia Vergara recently uploaded a steamy carousel post to Instagram modeling tight bodysuits. The snaps that showed off her curvy figure caught the attention of her fans—and apparently, Howie Mandel.

She captioned the post, “Wich color is your favorite?😉. The perfect bodysuit from my new @walmart fall collection!! Wear them with jeans, skirts, shorts or alone😂👖”

Mandel replied in the comment section, “I have a top three,” with a fire emoji.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, many of Vergara’s fans pointed out that Mandel has a wife, Terry Mandel, and his comments toward the actress may not have been appropriate.