Sofia Vergara Posts Pics Of ‘Modern Family’ Reunion On Instagram

The Modern Family star recently took to Instagram to share snaps from a heartfelt reunion with the show’s cast.

Sofia Vergara, 51, sure knows how to pull at Modern Family fans’ heartstrings! On Tuesday, October 24, the actress posted a selfie with co-stars Jesse Tyler, Justin Mikita, and Julie Bowen.

In the photo, Vergara posed in a black top. In the background, Bowen smiled ear-to-ear, placing her hands on co-star Tyler’s shoulders. On the left, Mikita cheesed in a black, maroon, and white striped blazer.

Instagram

One fan, clearly ecstatic about the reunion, commented, “OMGGGGGGGGG” on Vergara’s post.

Another Instagram user replied, “FAMILY REUNION,” excited about the four cast members being back together.

The Family Affair Fans Have Been Waiting For

In another carousel post uploaded to Vergara’s Instagram later on Tuesday, the actress shared several more snaps of herself and her fellow Modern Family cast members.

In the photos, Tyler, Mikita, and Bowen posed in Vergara’s lavish closet (which, by the way, goals) and gave us a look into her extensive wardrobe.

Instagram

The ceiling-to-floor mirrors. The shoe wall. The glamourous-yet-tasteful decorated granite island. What doesn’t Vergara’s closet have?

It turns out that Jesse Tyler fell just as in love with the star’s closet as we did, commenting, “For once, I enjoyed being back in the closet!”

Instagram

Cue “This Is What Dreams Are Made Of” by Hilary Duff, please.

Instagram

In the final shot, the four stars posed together for an adorable mirror selfie. Our favorite part? Sofia’s massive framed photo of herself and Julie Bowen re-enacting the famous capture of Sophia Loren and Jayne Mansfield. Simply iconic.

Sofia captioned the carousel post, “Cone back soooon!!!!!🌟🌟I missed uuu”

Fans of the Modern Family cast were grateful for a glimpse into the star’s reunion.

One Instagram user commented, “I’m so glad the cast is close. Best show fr.”

“Will forever love you guys <3” another fan commented.

While Vergara’s sappy reunion photos were certainly different from her usual spicy Instagram posts, fans certainly enjoyed the candid view into her life.