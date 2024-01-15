sofia-vergara-opens-up-about-her-divorce-from-joe-manganiello

More than six months after she and Joe Manganiello called it quits after seven years of marriage, Sofia Vergara is opening up about the divorce.

During her recent appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, the Modern Family star reflected on the decision to end the marriage. “You’re out there [in the public eye] and people know that’s part of being a celebrity,” she explained. “I knew it was gonna happen. You can’t hide those things.”

While discussing how she overcame the public scrutiny around the split, Sofia Vergara said the media coverage it received wasn’t bad. “I think, you know, I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. And I thought that they were gonna invest more things, and you know how it usually is.”

Vergara also admitted that she was surprised about the coverage as well. “They kind of just said what it was and, that was it,” she noted. “And, you know, I’ve been moving on.”

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello released a statement in mid-July about their divorce. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the statement reads, per Page Six. “as two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Since announcing the divorce, Manganiello moved on to date Caitlin O’Connor, whom he reportedly met at an afterparty for HBO’s Winning Time. Vergara was seen with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman in Oct. 2023.

Joe Manganiello Once Spoke About His ‘Instincts’ Being Right About Marrying Sofia Vergara

In August 2020, Joe Manganiello spoke about his marriage to Sofia Vergara and how his “instincts” were right about spending the rest of his life with her.

“I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her,” he explained. “And she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me. And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don’t let go of it.”

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello got engaged in Dec. 2014 after six months of dating. They died the knot nearly one year later in Nov. 2015. Manganiello filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

According to Us Weekly, the duo had a prenup in place. While going through the divorce proceedings, Vergara had asked the court in Aug. 2023 to enforce the agreement and for assets. This included artwork, jewelry, and “other personal effects” under her ownership.