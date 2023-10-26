Sofia Vergara, 51, Shows Off Her Curvy Figure In Skintight Bodysuit On Instagram

Sofia Vergara, the queen of Instagram, is back again. This time, the star posted three steamy selfies in skintight bodysuits.

When it comes to Sofia Vergara and sultry snaps, the two go hand-in-hand. On Wednesday, October 26, the Modern Family alum posted a carousel of images on Instagram highlighting her stunning curvy figure.

The actress, 51, posed in three different color variations of an off-the-shoulder bodysuit. The first color is a warm mocha brown. The second is a basic black closet staple. The third is a crisp, clean, white.

Vergara snapped the photos from her lavish bathroom. Her bathroom, which includes an elegant gold-framed mirror, a walk-in shower with gold fixtures, and a cozy fireplace provide the perfect backdrop for the star’s selfies.

Instagram

The bodysuit is a piece from Vergara’s clothing line available to purchase at Walmart.

She captioned the post, “Wich color is your favorite?😉. The perfect bodysuit from my new @walmart fall collection!!”

“Wear them with jeans, skirts, shorts or alone😂👖” Vergara joked, pointing out the fact she went without bottoms for the risqué post.

One of the star’s followers joked in the comments, “Does the body come with?”

Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger also took to Vergara’s comments and replied, “Someone lift my jaw from off the floor 🔥”

Sofia Vergara’s ‘Modern Family’ Reunion

Days before Vergara shared her most recent spicy selfies, the actress posted about her reunion with Modern Family co-stars Jesse Tyler, Justin Mikita, and Julie Bowen.

Instagram

In the photo, Vergara posed in a black top. In the background, Bowen smiled ear-to-ear, placing her hands on co-star Tyler’s shoulders. On the left, Mikita cheesed in a black, maroon, and white striped blazer.

One fan, clearly ecstatic about the reunion, commented, “OMGGGGGGGGG” on Vergara’s post.

“FAMILY REUNION,” another excited fan commented.

Later in the evening, Vergara posted three more images with Tyler, Mikita, and Bowen. This time, from a more peculiar location in her home—her closet.

Whether Vergara is posing in her bathroom or her closet, the star looks remarkable everywhere.