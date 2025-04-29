Social Media Influencer Lizzie Kieffer’s Daughter Dies at 1 After Doctors Discover Mass in Her Brain

Social media influencer Lizzie Kieffer revealed her daughter passed away just weeks after she celebrated her first birthday.

In a statement on Instagram, the physical therapy and fitness influencer shared that her daughter, Lilian, died on Apr. 23.

“We are shattered,” Kieffer stated. “Wednesday, we woke up to a nightmare that we never imagined becoming our reality. Our Lily passed away.”

She continued by writing, “Our hearts, our bodies, our souls ache for her as she was the purist of beings and brought light to every single space she filled. Our days are written before we were even formed, and in Lily’s 374 days of life, she taught us more than I think many could in their lifetime.”

Although she and her husband, Matt, don’t know what led to Lilian’s sudden death, Lizzie said the doctors discovered a large mass in the baby’s brain.

“We also have come to learn that Lily had a large mass on her brain that we could have never known about, as she never showed signs,” Lizzie explained. “We won’t know more answers with many of these things for months until further testing is done.”

Lizzie Kieffer Is Turning to Her Faith While Mourning the Loss of Her Daughter

Kieffer further shared how her faith has helped her and Matt through this tragic situation.

“We don’t have answers and we don’t know why this is god’s plan for our lives,” she noted. “And we will never fully understand this mystery until we see her again one day. What we do know is God is faithful and brings light to the darkest of places.”

She then wrote, “And we know Lily is being held so tight by Jesus and loved ones in heaven. And probably playing in her ball pit or riding in her little red car up there. We feel her.”

Lizzie also asked her followers for prayers and patience while she and her family navigate the sudden loss of Lilian.

“Our family and friends are holding us when we don’t feel like it’s possible to move,” she shared. “But we want you to know that we feel your prayers and support. We feel God’s presence around our family and friends. And we ask that you please continue to pray hard for our family as we navigate this extremely tough time.”

Lizzie went on to speak directly to Lilian. “You will always, always be a part of us, and although the hole will never be filled, speaking your name will sing through our days, bringing joy into the moments. You’re our light in this darkness, and we know God is holding you in an extra special place.”

Lizzie and Matt Kieffer share an older daughter, Mia, and are expecting their third child in September 2025.