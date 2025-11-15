Soap Opera Star and Disney Channel Actor Tie the Knot

A soap opera star and a Disney Channel fan favorite just said ‘I do’…

The Young and the Restless actress Camryn Grimes wed Mickey Mouse Funhouse voice actor Brock Powell on November 8.

The couple exchanged vows at the Columns Hotel in New Orleans, PEOPLE reports. The intimate celebration included a local pianist, a lively street parade, and a tarot card reader.

“Travel is very important to both of us,” the newlyweds told the outlet. “We wanted our friends and family to feel like they’re on an adventure with us — a few days to explore a new place, eat some incredible food, and take in everything New Orleans has to offer. And at the end, throw an incredible party and thank them for their support and love!”

The Disney voice actor, 35, chose a green tuxedo, while the soap actress, also 35, wore an elegant two-piece gown for their wedding day.

The couple envisioned their wedding as a “vacation” with their nearest and dearest, so naturally, they invited about 75 guests. Among the celebrants were the bride’s uncle (Critters star Scott Grimes), fellow actors Robert Palmer Watkins and Hayley Erin, voice actor Eric Bauza, and Phineas and Ferb creator Dan Povenmire.

New Orleans became the obvious choice for their wedding because it was “the intersection of a lot of different passions and loves” for the couple. Plus, their venue just got them, inspiring a sophisticated and spooky “vibe” that was perfectly on brand.

“It’s a little moody, a little funky, but at the same time very classy and historic,” Grimes gushed.

“Visiting the venue gave us a classic Haunted Mansion feel, and as a former Disney tour guide, I was in love instantly,” Powell added.

Soap Opera Star and Disney Channel Actor Couldn’t Wait to Tie the Knot in Front of Their Toddler Son

The couple told the outlet they were most looking forward to “solidifying our love in front of our friends, family, and our first son, Bridger.” Their son was born in December 2023.

The ceremony was officiated by Bill Rogers, nicknamed “The Voice of Disneyland” for his park announcements.

“When Cam and I first met, he assisted with a holiday surprise during 2020 that allowed us to bring Disneyland home,” Powell explained.

Grimes and Powell call their wedding “a long time coming.” The two started dating in early 2020 after meeting during pandemic lockdowns in Los Angeles. On Grimes’ 32nd birthday, Jan. 7, 2022, Powell proposed with an Up-themed gesture.

The newlyweds’ next chapter includes a family trip to New Zealand, followed by a romantic getaway to Fiji. They’re also looking forward to spending time with their pets, traveling, and unwinding. In addition, Grimes and Powell plan to collaborate on a children’s book inspired by their love of reading bedtime stories to their son.

“[We look forward to] sharing a name and being able to publicly celebrate this partnership every day we are together,” the couple told PEOPLE. “And building a life and home together with intention and wonder.”