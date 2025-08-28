soap-opera-actress-reveals-she-pregnant-just-after-celebrating-her-45th-birthday

A soap opera actress added a real-life plot twist, celebrating her 45th birthday with a geriatric pregnancy reveal.

Roxanne McKee, best known for her role in the popular UK soap opera Hollyoaks, has announced that she is expecting her first child. According to IMDb, the actress played Louise Summers in the Channel 4 soap from 2005 to 2008.

McKee announced her pregnancy on Instagram on August 8 with black-and-white photos showing off her extremely ripe baby bump.

The photos also offered a first glimpse of McKee’s boyfriend. The first image captures the Wrong Turn 5 actress posing in a mirror, followed by a heartfelt shot of her sharing a kiss with her partner. The third photo shows the couple in a reflective pose, with McKee’s baby bump proudly on display.

“Joint project ❤️,” the seasoned birthday girl wrote alongside the post.

Soap Fans and Colleagues Congratulate Actress Roxanne McKee on Her Pregnancy

Of course, plenty of soap opera fans hit the comments section to gush over the actress and her big baby news.

“Whaaaaaat! I’m thrilled for you. It’s one hell of a trip. If any of your pals say they love babysitting… book them now. You need rest! Sending all the love,” one happy fan wrote.

“Oh, amazing!! Congratulations, I am so happy for you. You’re going to be a fantastic mum!!!” another fan exclaimed.

Roxanne McKee in 2022. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Meanwhile, famous pals also weighed in on the pregnancy reveal.

“WHAAAAT! Congrats,” EastEnders actress Laila Rouass wrote. “Amazing news! Congratulations” actor Anthony Quinlan chimed in.

In Hollyoaks, McKee’s character, Louise, met a tragic end in 2008 at the hands of her fiancé, Warren Fox (played by Jamie Lomas). On their wedding day, Warren strangled Louise after she uncovered the shocking truth that he had murdered her former husband, Sean Kennedy (portrayed by Matthew Jay Lewis).

After leaving the soap, the actress appeared in dramas such as Game of Thrones, Lip Service on BBC Three, and Dominion. More recently, McKee starred in the horror film Bambi: The Reckoning.