Soap Opera Actress Bruni Heinke Dead 84, Cause of Death Revealed

Bruni Heinke, beloved star of the long-running Dutch soap opera Goede tijden, slechte tijden (Good Times, Bad Times), has passed away.

The actress succumbed to cancer on Friday, March 7, her family confirmed to the ANP news agency, per NOS. Heinke was 84 years old.

Heinke is best known for her memorable role as Helen Helmink in Goede Tijden, Slechte Tijden. Premiering in October 1990, this long-running Dutch soap opera—the longest in the country’s history—chronicles the lives of the residents in the fictional town of Meerdijk.

Heinke joined the cast in 1992, replacing Marlous Fluitsma, and appeared in over 650 episodes until 1997. She was set to return to the long-running soap for its 35th anniversary. However, she was unable to due to her declining health.

“Last year, the GTST makers decided that Bruni as Helen Helmink could return because of the 35-year soap anniversary,” an alleged insider told Story. “But when she contacted her, she turned out to be too sick to take on these scenes. That is of course incredibly harsh. Her greatest wish could not be fulfilled anymore.”

Bruni Heinke Got Her Start in the Theater Before Becoming a Dutch TV Mainstay

Heinke was born in Rotterdam in 1940 and graduated from the Maastricht Theatre Academy in 1965. She spent many years performing with prestigious theatre companies, including Het Amsterdams Toneel, Het Stadstoneel Rotterdam, and The Dutch Comedie. Later, she shifted her focus to television. She earned acclaim for her roles in series such as Dagboek van een herdershond (Diary of a Shepherd Dog) and Herenstraat 10.

Her television career featured roles in Waaldrecht, De zesde klas, Man alleen, and Kanaal 13, among many others. On the big screen, Heinke delivered memorable performances in films such as Soldier of Orange (1977), Spetters (1980), Ik ben Joep Meloen (1981), and Caught (1987). Her final acting appearance was in the 2022 film Casa Coco.

Caroline de Bruijn, Heinke’s former GTST co-star, paid a heartfelt tribute to her legacy. On Instagram, she described Heinke as the “unsurpassed queen of the final look” and “an important pillar” during the show’s earliest years.