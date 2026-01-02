Soap Opera Actress and Musician Announce Engagement

A fan-favorite soap opera actress and her musician beau have made it official, announcing their engagement.

Videos by Suggest

Indeed, Young and the Restless star Cait Fairbanks is engaged to musician Jay Rudolph. Per PEOPLE, Fairbanks announced the news by sharing a photo of her engagement ring on her Instagram Stories. Rudolph later reposted the image with the caption, “She said ‘Yes.’”

Rudolph chose a truly picture-perfect setting to pop the question. Fairbanks told PEOPLE it happened in Japan while they were staying at a “beautiful ryokan in Shizuoka.”

“We were on a walk by the river with all these beautiful autumnal leaves,” the 32-year-old actress told the outlet. ”I was turned the other way, and he said ‘Hey,’ so I turned around and said ‘Oh my God, shut up,’ and then ‘Well of course yes!’ ”

“I was very surprised, but we’ve known we wanted to share our lives together for a while now, and I feel so lucky to get to do it with him,” she further gushed.

Cait Fairbanks and Jay Rudolph Began Dating in 2025

The couple began dating in October 2020 and has occasionally shared glimpses of their relationship on social media.

In 2024, Fairbanks celebrated her anniversary with Rudolph by sharing a series of photos and videos on Instagram that captured their favorite memories together, including a playful moment on the red carpet.

“Love my honey, thanks for the best 4 years,” she wrote alongside the sweet snaps.

Before getting engaged, Fairbanks and Rudolph collaborated on the actress’s upcoming music.

“I’ve been in the studio for a while with my boyfriend [musician Jay Rudolph]. I have been working on the record,” the actress told Soap Opera Digest back in November. “Most of it was done last year when there was a decent amount of time.”

“Lately, I’ve been very lucky to be working more,” she added. “I definitely had more time last year, and I think we started working on the music during the writers’ strike, so it was a pretty slow time in general.”