‘So Lucky and So Grateful’: Multi-Time Grammy Winner Ties the Knot

Two-time Grammy winner Sara Bareilles “did a big thing”, getting hitched to her actor beau, Joe Tippett.

Videos by Suggest

Bareilles shared the wedding news on Instagram on October 7, posting a series of photos from the wedding.

“We did a big thing,” the 45-year-old singer and actress wrote alongside the sweet snaps. “I will just say I love this man, and I love the community who came to hold us up. I am feeling so lucky and so grateful.”

In one photo, the bride is all smiles in a white dress with a plunging neckline, clutching a colorful bouquet. In another, Tippett, known for his role in HBO’s Mare of Easttown, looks dapper and overjoyed in a dark green three-piece suit.

Another sweet shot shows the “Love Song” singer walking down the aisle, led by the couple’s dog, who sported a tiny tuxedo and red bow tie for the occasion.

The Grammy winner’s dapper doggy wore a tux to the sweet ceremony. (Image via Instagram, Sara Bareilles).

Of course, high-profile pals and fans alike rushed to the comments section to wish the newlyweds well.

“Congrats!! He’s a lucky man, indeed. Xoxo,” Neil Patrick Harris wrote. “It was perfect just like both of you,” Busy Philipps, who apparently attended the ceremony, added. “Yay!!!!” Hoda Kotb gushed.

“Did you write HIM a love song?!!” one fan joked, with another adding, “Guessing you walked down the aisle to [Bareilles’s 2013 hit] ‘I Choose You’ like the rest of America’s brides.”

The Groom Also Shared the Big News, Getting Some Love From Some High-Profile Actress Friends…

And not to be outdone, Tippett also posted about the wedding, sharing an Instagram post on October 4. “Marrying My Best Friend Today. May We All Be So Lucky,” he captioned a photo of the couple embracing.

“AHHHH! I love this love story,” Reese Witherspoon, who plays Tippett’s on-screen sister on The Morning Show, wrote on the comments.

“You two beautiful souls deserve all the happiness and love that you’re not only have now, but that will continue to grow in spades over the years!! I love seeing your happy faces. It brings such joy,” Hilary Swank added.

The newlyweds first met in August 2015 while working on the musical adaptation of the 2007 film Waitress, for which Bareilles wrote the score. The couple got engaged in January 2023, according to PEOPLE.