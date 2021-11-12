Snoop Dogg Surprises Two Unsuspecting Drive-Thru Customers At Raising Cane’s. Watch The Amazing Video

A TikTok is going viral after revealing what rapper Snoop Dogg is up to these days. The video, posted by Belle Nash (@bellenashh), shows her and a friend going through the drive-thru at the fast-food chain, Raising Cane’s. When they pull up to the window, they’re shocked to see Snoop Dogg, wearing a drive-thru headset and holding their food.

The rapper stopped to pose for the camera, saying, “Get all this on camera.” The pair in the car took a photo of Snoop holding their drinks out the drive-thru window.

What Was Snoop Doing There?

It’s still unclear what Snoop Dogg was doing at a Raising Cane’s in Fayetteville, Arkansas and why he was manning the drive-thru. It’s possible the rapper was there for some sort of promotional reason; maybe he’s taking a page out of Saweetie and Megan Thee Stallion’s book and releasing his own signature meal?

Others wonder if he was there to appear in a commercial for the chain. However, as of this writing, there have been no posts from the rapper or the brand about his appearance at the restaurant.

TikToker Thought She Was ‘Dreaming’

The other passenger in the car, Bailee Lester (@andreabailee), shared her experience, saying that, although she and Nash didn’t know Snoop was there, they had a feeling something was up.

“There was a good line to wait in and we were confused why there were that many people there,” Lester told In The Know. “We pulled up to the speaker to order and saw a camera — and we just thought it was for the local news … I think I waved.”

They proceeded through the drive-thru line, still unaware anything out of the ordinary was happening.

“Snoop wasn’t there yet,” Lester continued. “I turned to [Nash] to say something and I heard someone say, ‘Here you go.’ I turned around thinking it was just a Cane’s worker and I saw it was Snoop Dogg. I literally thought I was dreaming for a hot second.”

The rapper followed up his shift at Raising Cane’s with a performance at a local venue. Snoop Dogg is currently on tour promoting his new album ALGORITHM, which is set for release on November 19.