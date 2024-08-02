Snoop Dogg Says Queen Elizabeth ‘Was a Fan’ of His Music

Snoop Dogg has earned his title of the side quest king. After a highly successful rap career, the Doggfather transitioned to entertainment and has become one of the most famous people in the world.

Snoop was a torch bearer for the United States in the 2024 Olympics. And he has stayed in Paris for the duration of the activities. He recently sat down for an interview with U.K. radio station Capital FM with DJ Jordan North and detailed his relationship with Queen Elizabeth.

Snoop Dogg Details Relationship With Queen Elizabeth

When North asked the rap star about his plans while he was visiting the United Kingdom he responded: “I’ll go by [Buckingham] palace, see if they let me in.”

North also noted Prince William is a fan of Snoop’s music. To which he responded that the queen was also a fan.

“Well, the Queen was a fan too. Rest in peace to the Queen, that was my girl. You know what I’m saying?” he added.

“So, just may want to go up and, you know, see what you do.”

Rap Star Pays Homage to Dr. Dre

Earlier this year, hip-hop super producer Dr. Dre finally received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dre grew up in the Compton area of Los Angeles. There he created several partnerships in the music industry. Eazy-E, Ice Cube, and Suge Knight are just a handful of the people he linked up with on the West Coast.

But linking up with Snoop Dogg may have been the most beneficial partnership he made during his time in Los Angeles.

During the ceremony, Snoop paid homage to the super producer and the impact he has had on his career.

“I want to thank me for listening to Dre over the years, and letting him be my teacher, mentor, brother, guardian, protector, and most importantly, a good friend,” he said.

“I thank you for being a perfectionist and pushing me to be great,’ he said. ‘You always bring out the best of the Dogg, Dr. Dre, and that I do appreciate.”