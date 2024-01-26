snoop-dogg-once-made-michael-jackson-mad-by-blowing-weed-smoke-on-him

It is no secret that hip-hop star Snoop Dogg smokes a lot of weed. He has built his brand on being a Stoner. It’s something that a lot of people can relate to. But not everyone is a fan. In a recent interview with Andy Cohen, Snoop recalled a time when his smoking upset the late Michael Jackson.

“Christian Audiegier had a show in Vegas. The performers he had Snoop Dogg perform, Michael Jackson perform. But where he messed up, he put Michael Jackson’s dressing room right next to Snoop Dogg’s” he said.

Snoop went on to indicate that he was smoking in his dressing room. As he exited Michael was standing outside waiting for him. And the pop star was noticeably angry about the marijuana smell coming from his dressing room.

Ed Sheeran Recalls Getting Stoned With Snoop Dogg

Snoop is perhaps the most noted stoner ever. Multiple people have recalled their encounters with the hip-hop star. One of those people was singer Ed Sheeran. Sheeran says that his puff, puff, pass experience with Snoop was so wild that he could not see.

“He was like ‘Do you want some?’ so I have a bit and I was like, I don’t feel too bad, this is good,” Sheeran recalled.

“Then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more. I just remember looking at him and being like, I can’t see right now.”

MJ’s Son Pays High Praise to Beyonce

Michael Jackson is arguably the greatest artist of all time. A testament to that is just how relevant his music remains to this day. Several artists have sampled the “King of Pop” in their music. Michael Jackson’s son Prince recently sat down for an interview with Brandon “Scoop” Robinson. Jackson’s heir told Robinson that he would be interested in Beyonce being the next artist to sample his dad’s work.

“When it comes to sampling, I enjoy hearing my dad’s music in current artists’ songs. They take such a different take on such an iconic beat or an iconic song or lyrics or something like that. I mean, certainly, there’s a lot of people I would love to see my dad’s songs a part of,” Jackson said.

“I’d put Beyonce up there — I know she does an AWESOME tribute to my family and my father in her concert performances”