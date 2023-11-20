Snoop Dogg Finally Reveals Why He’s Giving Up ‘Smoking’

Rap icon Snoop Dogg caused a stir with a recent declaration that he was quitting “smoke,” but it turns out his announcement was more about promoting a smokeless stove rather than leaving behind his affinity for marijuana.

On Monday, Snoop clarified his ambiguous announcement, revealing that it was not about quitting cannabis but instead promoting Solo Stove, an outdoor fire pit that offers the warmth of a fire without the haze associated with smoke.

In a promotional ad, the newly appointed CEO of Death Row Records addressed concerns about his image, jokingly stating that he was “done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky-icky.”

Snoop’s wordplay and double entendre in his announcement cleverly misled some into believing he was quitting smoking altogether. Notably, keen observers pointed out that he mentioned quitting “smoke” rather than explicitly referring to quitting “smoking.”

Following Snoop’s revelation, both Meek Mill and Coi Leray leaped into action, making unfounded claims about quitting cannabis, perhaps influenced by Snoop’s initial statement. It remains to be seen if they will stick to their declarations now that Snoop’s real intentions have come to light.

Despite the promotion of smokeless stoves, it appears that Snoop Dogg’s love for blunts and cannabis remains unchanged, as indicated by his signature phrase, “smoke ’em if ya got ’em,” suggesting that he continues to enjoy his preferred recreational activity.