Former Fleetwood Mac Bandmate Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Where He Stands With Ex Stevie Nicks Following Years-Long Feud

Months after ending their years-long feud, former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham reveals where he stands with ex Stevie Nicks.

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While speaking to at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event, Buckingham said things between him and Nicks are better than ever due to a documentary about Fleetwood Mac.

Fleetwood Mac has been working on a documentary,” he explained. “I think the process of making that has been a very circular healing process for all of us.”

Buckingham noted that it was important for the band to achieve the current peaceful state everyone is currently in.

“Because we had left things in 2019, maybe as far as I was concerned, not in a very good place for all the wrong reasons,” he pointed out. “No one was happy about it, and all of that has been healed and worked out.”

Buckingham went on to declare that he and Nicks talk “all the time now.”

The former bandmates met in high school and played for the band Fritz. They eventually became a romantic couple and started a duo in 1973. They both joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975 and worked together until their relationship imploded while they were working on the band’s Rumours album.

After decades of feuding, Buckingham was let go from the band. He and the bandmates ended up in a legal battle, causing a strain.

Buckingham has since reconciled with the bandmates and is working with them on the Apple TV+ documentary.

Buckingham Teases Potential Big News From the Band

While continuing to speak to E! News, Buckingham hinted that something big was coming from the band.

“Next year should be a pretty interesting year,” he said. “Because I think quite a few things will reveal themselves.”

He further spoke about the band’s development over the years.

“here are groups that are quite popular in the moment, and maybe 10 years later, everyone’s kind of going, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah,'” Buckingham said. “Fleetwood Mac was not onle of those groups, luckily.”

He then noted, “I don’t think you really ever know whether you have done your job properly as a band member of Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist, without the equation of time. Because you’ve got to wait for time to intervene and to find out whether younger people are going to take to what you’ve done, and at that point you can say you’ve done your job properly.”