Brad Pitt Officially “Back Off The Wagon” As He Breaks Sobriety

Brad Pitt has revealed that he ended seven years of sobriety and has returned to drinking alcohol in moderation.

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The 62-year-old actor discussed his changed relationship with alcohol during an interview with Esquire. Pitt made the admission after he offered the interviewer wine during a conversation at his $12 million Los Angeles home.

“I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon,” Pitt said with a laugh. “In a more restrained manner. I got overconfident a couple times, went, Yep, nope, not good for me. Not in big quantities.”

Pitt said he can “have a few” glasses of wine, but he “can’t have a lot.”

“I have to be professional about it.”

Brad Pitt Trying To Gain More Control Over His Relationship With Alcohol

Pitt began his sobriety journey after the 2016 incident on a private plane involving his then-wife, Angelina Jolie, and their children. The incident is said to have contributed to the breakdown of their marriage and preceded Pitt’s decision to stop drinking.

In 2019, Pitt publicly discussed his sobriety and his participation in a 12-step program. He said he had reached a point where he needed to remove his “drinking privilege.”

Pitt later described his first Alcoholics Anonymous meeting during a 2025 appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. He called the experience “amazing” and said he needed to make significant changes in his life.

During the Esquire interview, Pitt also discussed a difficult period that followed his separation from Jolie. He said he experienced suicidal thoughts during what he described only as a period involving “family stuff.” Pitt stressed that he never intended to act on those thoughts, thankfully.

The actor and Jolie separated in 2016. They became legally single in 2019 and finalized their divorce settlement in December 2024.

Jolie previously made allegations about Pitt’s conduct during the 2016 plane incident in court documents. Pitt has denied the allegations. The FBI investigated the incident and did not bring charges against him.