Snake Surprises ‘American Idol’ Judge Carrie Underwood in Her Orchard

A snake recently gave singer Carrie Underwood a scare, prompting her to deliver an impromptu sermon about God, the devil, and unexpected backyard visitors.

The American Idol judge took to her Instagram earlier this month to share the harrowing experience.

“I went down to the orchard to feed the sheep and thought I’d check to see if the pink lemonade blueberries were almost ready. Turns out, some were ready to be picked! What joy!” Underwood began in the lengthy caption.

However, it wasn’t all sunshine and blueberries for the “Victory in Jesus” singer.

“I was on the next-to-last bush when I thought I’d pray,” she continued. ” I love praying out loud in the orchard…it’s so beautiful and peaceful…I was about 15 seconds into my chat when I was surprised by a snake in the blueberry bush.”

However, the serpent wasn’t making Underwood sweat too much.

“Just a rat snake…nothing dangerous,” she added.

Indeed, according to Herps of NC, rat snakes “are usually rather docile, but may bite and release foul-smelling musk if picked up or threatened.”

It’s unclear if rat snakes are okay having their pictures taken by pop stars.

The Snake Berry Surprise Made Carrie Underwood Ponder Theology

That said, the 42-year-old mom of two felt something almost supernatural about the common snake being present as she prayed aloud.

The snake was caught lurking in Carrie Underwood’s orchard. (Image via Instagram / Carrie Underwood)

“He was there…JUST as I began to pray. It obviously made me think…about God…about the devil. The devil is always there…watching…lurking…even when we feel at our closest with God,” she wrote.

The snake made Underwood ponder her relationship with a higher power and how evil is always lurking.

“Being a Christian isn’t a free ticket out of trouble. The world is full of evil…BUT God is with us. The snake and I kept our eyes on each other…but I got what I came for, finished my prayer, and went about my morning…having faith that Mr. Snakey and the devil will both be moving along…out of my orchard and out of my way!”

Of course, Underwood’s fans flocked to her comments section to weigh in on her pondering about faith.

“God is always with us, and the ‘ol enemy has no place! Just like Mr.Snakey had no place in your orchard!” one fan wrote. “Thank you for sharing your faith!” a second fan added.

“I don’t think I could pick any more blueberries, ever,” yet another fan joked after seeing the snake lurking amongst the berries.

Meanwhile, other folks were impressed with the singer’s berry haul.

“Never heard of pink lemonade blueberries? Looks like I’ve gotta buy another plant! Thanks, Carrie,” one green-thumbed fan wrote. Pink lemonade blueberries? Where have I been living? Under a rock? I bet they are delicious,” another fan added.