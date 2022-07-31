10 Cozy Backyards That Show You Can Make Your Own Oasis Even When Tight On Space

Extending your living space into your backyard can give you that extra needed area to relax and unwind. Even if your space is limited, you can design the area to feel like an extension of your home.

We know social media and magazines typically showcase expansive backyards with sprawling gardens and enormous patios. But, that’s just not the reality for many of us. Whether you’re a city-dweller, condo or townhouse occupant, or you just don’t have acres of land to design, you can still have a cute and cozy outside space.

Finding the right design for your outdoor area and lifestyle can sometimes be tough. It’s all about a balance between functional and cute that will ensure you have an area in which you can relax and de-stress. Scroll on for some inspiration for your own backyard oasis, even if you’re tight on space.

Insta Inspo

String lights, puppy dogs, and a snuggly baby?! Never leaving the backyard again!

A little pool for a little area is ideal. Even in neutral tones, it’s fun!

A cozy courtyard looks picturesque with an outdoor rug and a couple of chairs.

Short on space for a garden? No worries! Grow your plants vertically!

Even if you only have a balcony, you can make it more enjoyable with a hanging chair and some hanging plants.

With potted succulents, you don’t have to worry about watering your garden every day.

A deck with plenty of furniture and a vertical garden would be the perfect place to sip your morning coffee.

Or, just turn your outside space into an inground pool. Not much to complain about with this design.

All you really need is a hammock, right?

Forget the grass. A small platform deck makes the perfect impromptu dance floor.

