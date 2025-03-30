small-plane-crash-sparks-fire-in-minnesota-suburb-in-shocking-video

A small plane crashed into a home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, igniting a fire and leaving at least one person dead.

A small executive transport plane, designed to carry up to six people, crashed into a home at approximately 12:20 p.m. local time on March 29, per CNN. The aircraft was en route to Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis, departing from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Ring cam footage reportedly shows the moment the small plane crashed into the suburban home.

There were no survivors from the small plane crash, Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway announced during a news conference. The exact number of people on board remains unknown, but officials have confirmed at least one fatality, according to Brooklyn Park city spokesperson Risikat Adesaogun, per CNN.

There were no reported fatalities inside the house.

Footage from the scene reveals the home completely consumed by flames. Multiple fire trucks arrived at the scene.

“The house is on fire. Please back away from the house near the fire!” authorities can also be heard telling several gawkers over a loudspeaker.

Upon arriving at the scene, the fire department’s incident commander immediately observed a“fully involved structure fire,” Chief Conway said. He also added that the aircraft was only discovered after the fire had been brought under control.

“What we’re asking for right now is for the neighborhood to please give us a little opportunity to continue to process the scene and work through this. There were no occupant fatalities. Everybody was exited the home safely,” Chief Conway explained.

“My team is in touch with local officials on the scene in Brooklyn Park, and we are monitoring the situation closely,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said via CNN. “Grateful to the first responders answering the call.”

Meanwhile, The FAA has announced that it, along with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), is conducting an investigation. The NTSB will oversee the inquiry and share updates as they become available.

Brooklyn Park is a suburb located 11 miles north of Minneapolis.