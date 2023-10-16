Slim At 67: ‘Sex And The City’ Star Kim Cattrall Shows Off In Lingerie For Latest Skims Ad

Skims and Kim—a match made in loungewear heaven.

The Sex and the City actress recently modeled for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and clothing brand.

Cattrall showed off her ageless beauty in a snap posted to her Instagram page. In the image, the actress posed in a black skin-tight body suit and black pointed-toe heels.

Instagram

“Everybody’s wearing SKIMS! I had a fabulous time styling myself for this campaign,” Cattrall captioned the post.

Fans of Cattrall took to the star’s comment section to show their support for her steamy post.

“This casting is 🤌🏼 you look fabulous!” one fan commented.

“Looking fabulous Kim, rocking a Marilyn Monroe pose.👏❤️😍” another fan gushed.

Kim Kardashian herself even commented on the snap, saying “Iconic!! You look absolutely gorgeous. Thank you so, so much! 🤍”

Cattrall explained how the brand makes her feel in a campaign video posted to Skims’ Instagram account.

“How do I feel about Skims?” Cattrall smiled and asked before continuing, “Oh you’d like to know, wouldn’t you.”

“Freakin’ fabulous,” the star said.

Later in the video, Cattrall said off-camera, “Skims makes me feel free—my new best friend.”

In another carousel post shared by the brand, Cattrall modeled the Sculpting Brief Bodysuit, Sculpting Mid-Thigh Bodysuit, and the Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress. Simply put—she looks stunning.

Instagram

Skims’ Latest Slam Dunk Marketing Campaign

Kim Cattrall wasn’t the only noteworthy face in the latest Skims campaign. The campaign included stars Nelly Furtado, Coco Jones, Hari Nef, and Lana Condor.

The campaign struck a chord with brand fans and newcomers alike, earning comments including, “This marketing team just gets it,” and, “This is 10/10 marketing.”

Furtado had nothing but good things to say about Skims, explaining the clothes are, “Kind of like a moodlifter in a way,” because, “the fabric feels so good on the body.”

Well, if Nelly and Kim Cattrall say it, you know we believe it!

Want to see more? Check out Nelly’s stunning shots from the Skims campaign.