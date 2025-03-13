‘Slender Man’ Stabber Morgan Geyser To Be Released From Mental Health Facility

More than a decade after she and Anissa Weier stabbed a classmate to appease the fictional horror character “Slender Man,” Morgan Geyser is set to be released from a mental health facility.

Videos by Suggest

According to NBC News, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren denied a motion to stop the release of Geyser, now 22. In May 2014, when Geyser was 12 years old, she and Weier lured classmate Payton Leutner to a park and stabbed her 19 times. The girls believed that stabbing Leutner would satisfy Slender Man and keep him from harming their families.

Leutner survived the attack after a cyclist discovered her. She claimed the event led to her going into medicine.

Following the Slender Man stabbing, Morgan Geyser spent seven years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. She was cleared for release into a group home in early 2025. Three medical experts came forward and testified in January. They claimed that Geyser was no longer a threat to the public. Her mental health treatment would continue while she is under supervision at the group home.

The Judge Based His Decision to Release ‘Slender Man’ Stabber Morgan Geyer on Her Doctors’ Testimony

Upon ruling that Geyer’s facility would continue as planned, Bohren stated that under the conditional release, she would still be placed under “substantial supervision.” He noted that the supervision is “in many ways more strict from the rules and restrictions on the person than they would be when she was in the institution from the standpoint of freedom within the confines of the institution.”

Bohren then said, “There is no reason to stop the process on conditional release.” He noted authorities would “go forward with the conditional release program.”

Bohren further stated that the state did not meet its burden of proof to block the release. He based his judgment on the testimony from Geyser’s doctors and claimed there was “no hidden agenda” or evidence of lying or deception on Geyser’s part.

The motion to stop Geyser’s release was based on two incidents. A book that included dark themes was discovered in Geyser’s possession. Sh head also sent a man artwork of a “violent nature” while under the care of the mental health facility.

Anthony Cotton, Geyser’s attorney, told the judge she willfully disclosed the book and contact with the man. She also asked for a no-contact order against the man.

Bohren spoke about the book and said the testimony about its nature was from a doctor, who found it “humorous.”

“He basically put the book in context,” the judge said. “Nobody challenged that context.”