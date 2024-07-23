Slash’s Stepdaughter Penned Heartbreaking Message Before Her Death at 25: ‘I Am Sorry’

Slash’s stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, shared a heartbreaking message on Instagram — presumably scheduled to go live after her death.

The gutwrenching post included a public apology she seemingly felt was necessary to those around her. In the statement, she listed all the ways she felt she wasn’t enough.

“Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry,” she started.

She continued, “Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace🌷”

Because the post went live after she passed away on July 19, fans believe it was pre-scheduled. The cause of her death has not yet been revealed, but many are speculating — especially due to the nature of this post.

According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office, an autopsy has been scheduled. However, Slash shared his own Instagram post requesting that “social media speculation be kept to a minimum at this time.”

“Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul,” he added.

Slash’s Stepdaughter Shares Devastating Apology to Instagram Days After Her Death

Under Lucy-Bleu’s latest Instagram post, her mother, X, commented on her own devastating apology.

“MY BABY GIRL! 🕊️🤍I LOVE YOU WITH EVERYTHING. I’M SO SORRY,” she wrote.

Furthermore, many other loved ones and fans commented on Lucy-Bleu’s tragic post.

“For any young person reading this…if you’re not happy with who you are or who you’ve become…You can make your life anything you want it to be,” one person wrote. “It can and will get better.”

“My heart hurts for Lucy and anyone whose mind convinced them in a state of illness that they’re doing a poor job at being themselves,” said another.

A third added, “Too big and beautiful and powerful for that little body. Gone is your container and you’ve jumped into all of us, and we’ll all happily carry you. Love you always all ways.”