Skydiver Dies After Colliding With Another Jumper Mid-Air

A skydiver died after she collided mid-air with another skydiver when attempting to land, according to PEOPLE. This terrible accident occurred on Saturday, June 21, leading to the death of 48-year-old Jasmine Black.

Videos by Suggest

“Experienced” Skydiver Dies After Parachute Collides Mid-Air With Another Jumper

The authorities responded to the skydiving incident at 4:22 PM, said Thomaston Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore on Facebook. Upon arrival, they found Black deceased on the tarmac. They identified her as the 48-year-old native to Locusst Grove, Georgia.

It seems trouble struck when Black’s parachute tangled with another jumper’s parachute. “Early investigation indicates that while approaching the landing zone Black’s parachute struck the parachute of another skydiver at low altitude and she ‘cut away’ her main parachute and attempted to deploy her emergency chute,” said Kilgore.

“The emergency chute did not deploy due to the low altitude.” The sheriff also confirmed that Black wasn’t new to the sport. She was considered an “experienced skydiver” who had done over 160 jumps before. “The FAA responded and is assisting with the investigation as it continues,” he concluded.

In a different statement from Skydive Atlanta to the outlet, the organization claimed that “all the equipment functioned as designed.” It also said that the “freefall portion of the skydive was normal.”

“After both skydivers deployed their parachutes and were preparing to land, a collision occurred at approximately 800 feet resulting in an entanglement that lasted several seconds,” read the statement. “One of the jumpers initiated an emergency procedure, cutting away the main parachute and attempted to deploy the reserve.”

Remembering The Late Jasmine Black

Facebook (Al Black)

The reserve parachute couldn’t fully inflate due to the low altitude. This resulted in fatal injuries upon landing. On the other hand, the other skydiver managed to land without injuries. They have been fully cooperating with the authorities on this investigation.

“The entire skydiving community feels the weight of any loss within the sport, and this tragedy is no exception,” it added. They also gave their “deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Jasmine Black.”

In honor of his daughter, the victim’s father, Al Black, made a Facebook post regarding the tragedy. “Our beautiful, beloved daughter, Jasmine, died yesterday afternoon after a mid-air collision with another skydiver,” he wrote. “We are devastated, but know she is with God.”

Her father revealed she was a “devoted Baha’i” and was a very spiritual person. “Prayers and warm thoughts are appreciated,” he continued, sharing photos of his late daughter.