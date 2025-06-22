Fulton County Parents Awarded Millions After Georgia Doctor Shared Videos Of Their Decapitated Baby On Social Media

Jessica Ross and Treveon Taylor, Sr., suffered the loss of their newborn during childbirth, after the baby’s neck detached from the body. Then, Dr. Jackson Gates, in charge of performing an autopsy, shared pictures of the newborn’s remains on social media. The grieving parents have now been awarded a $2.25 million verdict.

As reported by the New York Post, the incident took place back in July 2023. During childbirth, the newborn became stuck in Ross’s pelvic area. An obstetrician, Dr. Tracey St. Julian, then allegedly applied excessive force to deliver the baby. This ended up severing the child’s head.

As reported by the outlet, the baby’s head was delivered vaginally. The rest of the child’s body had to be delivered through a C-section. An autopsy was performed by Dr. Gates after the couple contracted him, paying $2,500.

According to NBC News, citing the grieving parents’ lawsuit, Gates, without their permission, shared images and footage of the decapitated newborn.

“After the decapitation of their baby, Gates poured salt into the couple’s already deep wounds when he betrayed them,” the couple’s attorneys said. “This young couple trusted him with the remains of their precious baby. Gates, in turn, repaid this trust by posting horrific images of their child for the world to see.”

The lawsuit details that the parents sent a cease-and-desist letter in August 2023. The Post reported that Gates complied and removed the photos and videos, but he then reuploaded them.

In September 2023, the couple filed a lawsuit against Dr. Jackson Gates and his company, Medical Diagnostic Choices, based in Atlanta, as per Fox 5.

Liable

In February 2024, the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the baby’s death a homicide. Then, in March 2024, Gates and Medical Diagnostic Choices were found liable for intentional infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy, and fraud, as per PEOPLE.

On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, a Fulton County jury awarded Jessica Ross and Treveon Taylor, Sr., $2.25 million in damages.

“While we are pleased that a jury punished Dr. Jackson Gates for his reprehensible behavior, nothing can ease the pain that the parents, Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor, Sr., have experienced in losing their baby boy in such a horrific way,” the couple’s attorneys said in a statement.

As per NBC News, the couple is suing Southern Regional Medical Center, the facility where their newborn died during delivery. Additionally, the obstetrician, Dr. Tracey St. Julian, has also been sued by the grieving parents.