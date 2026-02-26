‘Skull Fragments Floating Around My Brain’: ’90s Pop Singer Reveals Concerning Health Update

A ’90s pop singer is getting brutally honest about a fall he took last year, which he says left him with “skull fragments floating” in his brain.

Darren Hayes, best known as the frontman for Savage Garden, shared a health update from his doctor’s office in a Feb. 15 Instagram post.

“I’m fine, this was before my MRI last week to check on my brain since my accident,” the 53-year-old “I Want You” singer wrote in the post. “All normal except they found skull fragments floating around my brain lol.”

“But I’m ok. More than ok though, would not repeat the last year if given a choice,” Hayes added.

In the post, Hayes wore a medical gown, mask, and glasses. He set the video to Charli XCX’s track “Dying for You.”

“Ps I LOVE THIS SONG,” he quipped.

Savage Garden Singer Darren Hayes Detailed Gruesome Injuries From His Devastating Fall Last Spring

In April 2025, the “Truly, Madly, Deeply” singer revealed in an Instagram post that he had suffered a major fall the month prior. The spill caused him to lose consciousness, break his jaw, and lose nine teeth.

He shared a photo of himself during recovery, showing visible swelling and bruises, and described the “terrible accident” along with his healing journey in the caption.

“I lost consciousness – I fainted shortly after getting out of bed and collapsed 3 times, losing consciousness each time,” Hayes wrote then. “The blunt force trauma was so severe it snapped my left jawbone in half. I woke up in a pool of blood, terrible pain in my left side of my head and with 9 teeth shattered.”

“I’m so lucky that I was found. I could have died if I landed in a different position,” he added.

Meanwhile, in his recent update, the singer was more than happy to feild questions about the skull fragments in his brain.

“So will your body just reabsorb the bone??? That’s what happened when a shard splintered off my jaw when they took my wisdom tooth out. It was sticking out of my gum but reabsorbed after a few months…” one curious fan wrote in the comments.

“Yes! I’ve already got a nickname. Rattle Brain,” he shot back.