Having Non-Invasive ‘Work’ Done Over The Holidays? You Need This Skin Recovery Set

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

The holidays are fast approaching, which means many of us will be catching up on appointments, obligations, and (hopefully) some much-needed rest in the next few weeks. If non-invasive cosmetic work like laser or light therapy is on your docket this holiday break, then you need to check out SkinCeuticals’ comprehensive Post-Procedure Set.

Even minimally invasive procedures can leave the skin tender and more prone to external damage. SkinCeuticals, a brand known for its focus on skin science, designed this high-quality skincare set specifically to help aid skin recovery using potent blends of antioxidants, botanical extracts, and mineral barrier protection.

SkinCeuticals’ Post-Procedure Set includes their antioxidant serum, calming face mask, and broad-spectrum sunscreen which offer extra protection as your skin rejuvenates and heals. You can purchase each item separately or save $40 when buying all three as part of the set.

Step 1: Antioxidant-Rich Serum

The first step of SkinCeuticals’ Post-Procedure regimen is its C E Ferulic Serum. The name comes from its powerful trio of antioxidants: 15% pure vitamin C, 1% Vitamin E, and 0.5% ferulic acid.

This combination protects against environmental damage caused by free radicals that can contribute to premature lines, wrinkles, sagging, and discoloration. The serum defends the skin against UVA/UVB rays, ozone pollution, and diesel engine exhaust by up to 41%. This protection is particularly helpful for vulnerable post-procedure skin.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING: Under-Eye Bags Run In My Family, And With This Vitamin C Eye Cream You Wouldn’t Know

The C E Ferulic Serum stays active on your skin for up to 72 hours, which means your dollars go even further with this heavy-hitting product. It’s also paraben-free and suitable for all skin types.

Step 2: Mineral Barrier Protection

No skincare regimen is complete without sunscreen, but not all brands are as kind to post-procedure skin as this one. The Physical UV Defense SPF 30 sunscreen was formulated for highly sensitive or very dry skin, combining barrier repair and broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection into one high-quality product.

Physical UV Defense SPF 30 contains zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, providing all-day hydration. The formula also contains artemia salina, a plankton extract for extra photoprotection, plus UV and heat stress resistance. This paraben- and fragrance-free sunscreen is ideal for daily use.

Step 3: Botanicals And Moisturizers

Finally, SkinCeuticals’ Phyto Corrective Masque contains a highly concentrated blend of botanical extracts (cucumber, thyme, and olive), dipeptide, and hyaluronic acid. The ultra-moisturizing formula soothes the skin, cooling on contact and restoring natural radiance and smoothness.

The Phyto Corrective Masque has been tested post-procedure to reduce visual redness and discomfort. But its intense moisturizing power makes this mask a great addition to your skincare routine year-round, particularly after workouts, sun exposure, or other exposure to high temperatures.

In the evening, generously apply the Phyto Corrective Masque to the face, chest, or neck. The mask can be used as either a leave-on or rinse-off treatment. Alternatively, you can use the Phyto Corrective Masque as an ultra-soothing overnight facial treatment.

Post-Procedure Or Preventative Upkeep

While the SkinCeuticals set was designed for sensitive, post-procedure skin, these products can be used anytime you want extra protection for your skin. This could be after a sunburn (looking at you, over-eager-beach-days over the holiday break), an increase in inflammation, or exposure to other environmental stressors.

One happy SkinCeuticals reviewer wrote that after using the products for years, they’ve found “it really does work wonders. I use on my face, neck, and chest several times a week. It heals and prevents scarring from occasional breakouts. Keeps skin tone even, and I thought I’d have more wrinkles at 57.”

Another user commented on the Phyto Masque specifically, stating, “I put it on before bed and wake up, and my frown line between my brows magically irons away. I’m so happy with the results of this product I just purchased my second jar.”

SkinCeuticals provides dermatologist-approved skincare with high-quality, clinically tested formulas. Whether you’re recovering from a holiday laser treatment, a winter vacation sunburn, or have naturally sensitive skin, the SkinCeuticals Post-Procedure Set can speed healing and restore your skin’s natural glow, moisture, and radiance.

Holiday Shopping Suggestions