skier-is-killed-after-an-avalanche-buries-him-alive

A backcountry skier lost his life on Saturday after his group triggered a massive avalanche while ascending a mountain in Wyoming, burying him beneath the snow.

A group of four skiers was ascending the remote Togwotee Pass on a skin track shortly before noon when they triggered a fatal avalanche. The snowslide fully buried Kenneth Goff and partially buried another skier, who sustained a leg injury, according to authorities via Cowboy State Daily.

Teton County Search and Rescue tried to reach the site using a helicopter and snowmobiles, but bad weather made it impossible. A team of rescue skiers set out on foot, facing harsh conditions, to reach the location about four hours after getting the emergency alert.

Kenneth Goff, a 36-year-old from Lander, Wyoming, has been identified by the Teton County Coroner’s Office as the victim of a fatal avalanche, according to the Cowboy State Daily. His death is the fifth caused by an avalanche this winter.

The Skier Killed in the Massive Avalanche Had a Strong Background in Wilderness Skills

Working into the evening, volunteers carefully transported the injured skier to safety using a litter. They then transferred him to an ambulance from Grand Teton National Park, located roughly 20 miles from the site of the avalanche.

The team also skied the body of Goff out on a sled.

Goff, an experienced nurse with a strong background in wilderness skills, was also a member of Lander’s search and rescue team. Since 2017, he had been teaching climbing and mountaineering courses as an instructor at the National Outdoor Leadership School, a representative confirmed to Newsweek on Sunday.

The four-hour delay serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in venturing out during severe weather conditions, Teton County Search and Rescue cautioned in a statement.

“This serves as an important reminder of how much longer a mission can take when the helicopter is grounded, and is another factor to consider in your backcountry planning should an accident occur,” the rescue group wrote, per Cowboy State Daily.

The search and rescue agency urged individuals using the “relatively new” feature of texting 911 via satellite to provide key details, including the nature of the emergency, the cause of any injuries, and the number of people involved. This information helps rescuers understand what to look for and determine the best course of action.

“TCSAR extends its most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased skier,” the statement added.

The avalanche follows a series of severe winter storms that have swept across much of the country in recent weeks, particularly impacting the Wyoming area.