Six Flags Theme Parks to Charge Extra for Haunted Attractions During Halloween Events

With Halloween season just weeks away, Six Flags announced its theme parks will be charging extra for some of the haunted house attractions.

Videos by Suggest

Although this charge isn’t new to most Six Flags parks, Cedar Point and Kings Island, which Six Flags acquired through the 2024 merger with Cedar Fair, will now charge their guests extra for the Halloween attraction.

In a statement, Cedar Point confirmed the new pricing structure for its Halloweekends event. “The introduction of this event pass reflects a new chapter of scares at HalloWeekends,” the theme park stated, per WKYC.

Tickets for Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends indoor mazes and outdoor maze, Cornstalkers 2.0: Revenge of the Pumpkin Heads, will range from $10 to $30. The price depends on the day. The pass is required in addition to general park admission.

WLWT reports Kings Island will charge between $15 and $25, depending on the day, for its Halloween Haunt attractions. The theme park is also offering its Haunted Attractions Express Pass, which ranges from $29 to $54.

Night rides, scare zones, and live entertainment are included in the park admission.

Both Six Flags Parks Announce New Halloween Attractions

Along with introducing the new pricing system for HalloWeekends and Halloween Haunt, both Cedar Point and Kings Island announced new Halloween attractions.

In addition to Cornstalkers 2.0, Cedar Point unveiled its new spooky attraction, “The Conjuring: Beyond Fear.” The attraction is inspired by scenes from The Conjuring franchise.

“Guests will encounter legendary entities such as The Nun, The Crooked Man, and The Ferryman as they race to restore order and lock Annabelle back in her secure box,” the theme park shared. “Or risk catastrophic consequences for the living realm.”

“With state-of-the-art effects, screen-to-scream environments and a series of chilling interactive challenges in an experience spanning more than twenty minutes, The Conjuring: Beyond Fear plunges guests deeper than ever before into The Conjuring Universe.”

Kings Island will also have The Conjuring: Beyond Fear experience.

The Conjuring: Beyond Fear requires a separate ticket and is not included with the Haunted Attractions Pass or general admission.

Kings Island introduced the new Halloween attraction, Order of the Dragon. Its description reads, “Fanged creatures lurk in the shadows waiting to strike.” Guests will navigate through the “treacherous catacombs” of the Vampire King’s lair.

Unfortunately, Kings Island will be closing its spooky Boo Blasters on Boo Hill ride next month.

Both Six Flags parks will also have Halloween activities during the day.