Six Flags Removes Knott’s and Magic Mountain Presidents

Weeks after announcing plans to close Six Flags America at the end of the 2025 season, Six Flags, Inc. is planning to lay off the presidents of all of its 27 amusement parks.

According to The Orange County Register, the presidents at Knott’s Berry Farm, Jon Storbeck, and Six Flags Magic Mountain, Jeff Harris, will remain in their roles through the end of May.

While the positions at the amusement parks will be eliminated, some of the presidents will be moving to other roles.

“Six Flags Entertainment recently moved to a new regional operating structure,” the company announced in a statement. “Under this new alignment, we have centralized certain functions and responsibilities at the corporate level.”

The company also said it made some changes to the roles and responsibilities of park leaders. This means it is “sharpening the parks’ focus on execution, the guest experience, and associates.”

Storbeck has notably been at Knott’s since 2016. He previously spent 30 years working at Disneyland.

Harris became president of Magic Mountain in 2023 after working 30 years at Six Flags. He had spent a decade overseeing the financial department at Six Flags Over Georgia.

The Layoffs Are Part of Six Flags’ 10% Full-Time Staff Reduction Plans

The park president’s layoffs are part of the company’s plan to reduce its full-time staff by 10%.

Four of Six Flags’ California parks – Knott’s, Magic Mountain, Discovery Kingdom, and California’s Great America – will eliminate or reclassify 135 full-time positions.

“Eligible associates will be presented with either an opportunity to continue in a part-time role or will be provided a severance package,” the company continued. “The bulk of this restructuring should be completed by the end of June.”

The Six Flags layoffs are scheduled to begin this week and will continue through next week. The company previously merged with Cedar Fair. It now operates Cedar Fair’s 42 theme parks, water parks, and resort properties.