Scary Situation Reported at Kendall Jenner’s Home Ahead of Thanksgiving

A scary situation unfolded at Kendall Jenner’s Los Angeles residence just days before the Kardashian clan celebrated Thanksgiving.

Officials from the LAPD confirmed to NBC4 that there was a police presence after a man showed up at Jenner’s gated community home multiple times last week.

The officials stated that the man appeared at Kendall Jenner’s residence a little after midnight on Nov. 24. He told security guards that he was there to meet the model-reality TV star. When he was denied entry, the man refused to leave.

Although he left after police officers arrived and told him he would be arrested for trespassing, the man returned to Jenner’s home the next night. He again told the security guards he was there to see Jenner and again refused to leave.

Responding officers arrived and arrested him. LAPD officials said he was taken into custody for a mental evaluation.

It’s unclear if Kendall Jenner was at her home at the time.

Kendall Jenner’s Younger Sister Kylie Roasts Her Thanksgiving Cooking Skills By Reminding Her About the Kardashians’ Cucumber Chopping Incident

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner was roasted by her younger sister, Kylie, for her Thanksgiving cooking skills.

Kylie brought up Kendall’s infamous cucumber-chopping incident from three years ago.

Social media erupted into laughter after Kendall made an “insane attempt” to cut up a cucumber during an episode of The Kardashians.

Although her mother, Kris, offered to have the family’s personal chef help her make a snack, Kendall said she was “making it herself” and that chopping a cucumber would be easy. However, as she started to cut, she made awkward arm movements that left Kris confused.

After admitting she was not a “good cutter,” Kris immediately called the chef for help. The hilarious moment continues be a viral sensation for Kendall.

On Thanksgiving Day, Kylie shared a photo of Kendall cutting up a carrot on her Instagram Stories. “She’s doing such a good job,” Kylie jokingly wrote per the Daily Mail.

Kylie then shared a photo of her older sister sleeping and wrote, “She worked so hard on her cooking.”