Sitcom Star and ‘Space Jam’ Actor T.K. Carter Found Dead

T.K. Carter, who appeared in sitcoms like Punky Brewster and The Steve Harvey Show as well as classic films like Space Jam and The Thing, has died.

According to TMZ, Carter was found dead at his home in Duarte, California, on Jan. 10. Law enforcement sources stated that while authorities responded to a call at the residence, no foul play is suspected.

Carter’s cause of death has not yet been released. He was 69.

T.K. Carter in 2018. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

According to IMDb, Carter’s acting career stretched over four decades. Though he’ll always be remembered by horror fans as Nauls, the roller-skating cook in John Carpenter’s 1982 classic The Thing, his talent rolled far beyond that iconic role, leaving behind a rich legacy of work.

T.K. Carter Appeared on Several Beloved Sitcoms and TV Dramas

Carter was a fixture of ’80s and ’90s television. He starred as teacher Mike Fulton on Punky Brewster and later played T-Bone on The Steve Harvey Show. His extensive credits also included guest appearances on Good Times, Hill Street Blues, Seinfeld, ER, and NYPD Blue.

He also appeared in guest and recurring roles on series including The Sinbad Show, A Different World, and Good Morning, Miss Bliss.

Meanwhile, in film, Carter appeared in a wide range of projects, including Runaway Train, Hollywood Shuffle, Poetic Justice, and Domino. He also voiced the villain, Monster Nawt, in the 90s kid favorite Space Jam.

Fans paid tribute to the. versatile actor on social media.

“RIP T-Bone, the Hightops will never be the same,” one fan wrote on X, referring to his The Steve Harvey Show role. “Sad news. A wonderful actor. Never seemed to get the “big” parts, but did well with the opportunities he had,” another fan added.

“Was a huge fan of his.. sad to hear,” another fan wrote.