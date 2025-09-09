Beloved ’90s Sitcom’s Reboot Scrapped

Plans for a reboot of the beloved ’90s sitcom Blossom have officially been scrapped, the original show’s star confirms.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on her Substack last month, Blossom star Mayim Bialik said the sitcom’s reboot was denied a greenlight from Disney and 20th Century Studios.

“This is certainly an unusual and somewhat unceremonious way to share this news,” she explained. “But I have enjoyed sharing so many aspects of my life through writing on Substack, and what I am about to talk about is a huge part of my life. It’s the reason I have not been in front of the camera in several years.”

Bialik reflected on her time on Blossom, noting she was on the beloved sitcom from the age of 14 to 19. The show premiered after The Cosby Show and ran for five seasons. It centered around the life of a bright and fun teenage girl and her family.

“I was cast after Beaches came out,” Bialik continued. “Blossom was a truly lovely set to grow up on. While every set has its squabbles and challenges, we had a ‘clean’ set where we never saw drugs or alcohol, we were treated with respect and kindness, and we were not abused or misused in any way. We also had a blast together over those five years. It was an incredible life to live for us all.”

The show came to an end when the actress was two years out of high school. However, Blossom wasn’t 100% done in Mialik’s eyes.

Mayim Bialik Started Working on the Sitcom Reboot Following The End of ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Following the end of her other hit show, The Big Bang Theory, she got in contact with Blossom creator Don Reo. They started talking about a reboot of the beloved sitcom.

The duo approached Disney because the company owns the rights to Blossom. Although they didn’t have time to develop the reboot, Roe and Mialik tried to lock it in quickly.

“Time ran out, and I did three seasons of Call Me Kat, 2 seasons as co-host of Jeopardy!,” she said. “And when both of those ended, Don and I could not let the possibility of revisiting Blossom go.:

The executives they pitched to seemed to love and understand the project. However, she and Reo were told the project could no longer be produced by a new team.

“We asked for the rights so that we could let the market decide if audiences might want to see these characters all these years later,” she said. “We were told Disney reserves the rights in case they ever want to do a reboot of Blossom. The reboot we all wanted to do was now, with Don’s script.”

She then added, “We will likely never know … Why they would not let us bring these beautiful stories to people who love 90s nostalgia and who have a special place in their hearts for Blossom.”