Sitcom Legend Dies at 74: RIP to Bob Rosenfarb

Bob Rosenfarb, the writer-producer behind hit sitcoms like Who’s the Boss? and Step by Step and beloved Saturday morning cartoons, has died.

Rosenfarb passed away on March 3 at the age of 74, his family announced. The cause and place of death were not disclosed.

Rosenfarb began his TV writing career in 1982 with an episode of Archie Bunker’s Place. Two years later, he wrote 13 episodes of the CBS Saturday morning cartoon series The Get Along Gang. In that same year, he contributed to the animated series Heathcliff & the Catillac Cats and, the following year, wrote an episode of The Wuzzles.

Per IMDb, Rosenfarb was a writer and supervising producer for the final two seasons of the ABC sitcom Who’s the Boss?, from 1990 to 1992. He then moved to ABC’s Step by Step, starring Patrick Duffy and Suzanne Somers, where he served as a writer and producer.

Bob Rosenfarb Also Worked on Shows Like ‘The Golden Girls’ and ‘Head of the Class’

Born in Brooklyn on September 16, 1951, Robert Martin Rosenfarb moved to Los Angeles in 1978. He eventually sold a script to Archie Bunker’s Place, the spinoff of All in the Family.

“In his twenties, Bob followed his dream west to Los Angeles, determined to make his mark as a television writer,” his online obituary reads. “Through talent, persistence, and a gift for sharp, heartfelt comedy, he built a successful career in Hollywood. … His work brought laughter into countless homes and reflected his instinct for character, timing, and heart. Bob was proud of the stories he helped tell and the friendships he formed throughout his decades in the industry.”

Rosenfarb also had writing credits on shows like The Ellen Burstyn Show, Free Spirit, The Upper Hand, and 100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd. In addition, he was an improv teacher.

He also served as a story editor on iconic shows like The Golden Girls and Head of the Class.

Bob Rosenfarb

“Beyond his professional accomplishments, Bob lived an amazing life filled with joy, humor, and love,” his family wrote. “He cherished his family, valued lifelong friendships, and had a deep appreciation for the craft and collaborative spirit of comedy. Those who knew him will remember his wit, his warmth, and the unmistakable twinkle in his eye when he shared a story or told an outrageous joke.”

Rosenfarb is survived by her sister, Beth Savino; brother-in-law, Jim Savino; nephew, Jesse Dorfman; and niece, Rebecca Dorfman.