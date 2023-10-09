‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Opens Up About Her Future with Kody After Celebrating Her Birthday Together

According to People, Janelle Brown has plans to spend her birthday with ex Kody Brown even though tensions are running high between them following their recent squabble.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Janelle was open about why she wanted to spend her birthday with Kody:

“You know, before Kody and I had our big fight, we had reached a point where we weren’t connected and I was very frustrated with him that he wasn’t making an effort to see [daughter] Savanah,” she says. “But, on a very superficial level, Kody and I can go and hang out and we can have a great time if I just compartmentalize and put away all the other stuff. So when he called them like, ‘Yeah, hey, it’s better than staying home and watching TV.’”

After Christine Brown announced their separation in November of 2021, even she was surprised by Janelle’s choice to celebrate with Kody.

“I think they’re at an interesting place. A really interesting place in the relationship.”

“She also loves him, still wants to be with him as far as I know. I know things are hard,” Christine adds. “I don’t know if Kody’s worked things out with her kids and I think that most of our kids are pretty frustrated with him right now.”

Janelle also expresses doubts about a future with Kody. “At this point, I really don’t foresee Kody and I working our relationship out,” she shared.

“I have to always be open to the possibility that we will somehow be struck by lightning and that it will all be happily ever after. But I’m also a realist and I know that it doesn’t look good.”

Christine has made it very clear that she is and always will support Janelle. She recalls a conversation she had with Janelle’s daughter, Maddie Brown Brush:

“I told Maddie, I’m like, ‘Look, your mom just needs to be happy. Just whatever can make your mom happy that’s what I’m gonna support you’re doing,” she explains. “If she wants to stay, I’m gonna totally support her staying in Flagstaff. I’ll support her staying with Kody, whatever she wants to do I’m going to support. No problem.”

Janelle openly acknowledges that the confrontation with Kody was, in her own words, “the worst fight” they’ve ever experienced. Nevertheless, she remains optimistic about maintaining a peaceful vibe on her birthday as they celebrate together.

“I don’t want any fighting. I just want to be easy and have fun and celebrate the day.”

Let’s hope everything goes according to plan for the two!